MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Summer Avenue
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Around 5:36 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Summer Avenue at a fast food restaurant.

When officers arrived, they discovered one male victim had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is in police custody, but their identity has not been disclosed.

