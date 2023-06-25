MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Summer Avenue
Jun. 24, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.
Around 5:36 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Summer Avenue at a fast food restaurant.
When officers arrived, they discovered one male victim had been shot.
The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is in police custody, but their identity has not been disclosed.
