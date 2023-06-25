Mid-Southerners reflect on the Tenn. abortion decision one year later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June 24 marks one year since the legal right to an abortion was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The decision has impacted millions of women across the country, especially here in the Midsouth.

We heard from organizations leading the way in providing access to reproductive health care, since the 2022 SCOTUS decision.

“One year ago, Tennessee faced an instant health emergency for pregnant people when we became a forced-birth state,” Ashley Coffield said.

Coffield is the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi)

Within weeks of Roe V. Wade being overturned, Tennessee’s trigger law went into effect, ending abortions across the state.

What’s now known as the Dobbs decision has changed the way many women seek reproductive health care not only in the Mid-south but in the entire state of Tennessee.

“It is more dangerous and more deadly to be pregnant in Tennessee, if you’re pregnant you shouldn’t travel here ... and if you live here you might have to travel out of state for life-saving care,” Coffield said.

She says the abortion ban has had ripple effects.

Following cuts to HIV prevention programs, as well as a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth, Coffield said she expects more criminalization and intimidation from state lawmakers.

“State lawmakers have already advocated and strategized ways to ban contraceptives, I-V-F and to restrict interstate travel for abortion,” she said.

But some state lawmakers are celebrating the anniversary.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted:

“One year ago today, the Supreme Court made a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson to return authority back to where it belongs—with the states and We the People. Today, we celebrate the right to life.”

“We have a real fight ahead, " Coffield said, “but what’s happening in our state won’t win in the long run ... the rising generation will not live in a country that forces people to give birth against their will...denies voting rights, and attacks people based on their sexual orientation and their gender identity.”

Jennifer Pepper is president and CEO of CHOICES, a clinic that offers reproductive health care.

She says their Carbondale, IL, clinic has seen more than 2,000 patients since the Dobb’s decision.

Pepper tells Action News 5 a vast majority of their patients come from Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

“Despite the very dark place that we are in, in the nation right now ... we firmly believe that together we can create a world where everyone has equal access to comprehensive and sexual reproductive health, in their communities,” Pepper said.

Other organizations like “Abortion Care Tennessee” are continuing to provide abortion funds.

It uses donations to now fund clinics in neighboring states, earmarked for Tennessee patients, but organizers say momentum for those donations, is not on pace with rising travel costs, so they’re asking for more donations to continue helping women in need of their services.

