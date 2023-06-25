Man killed in South Memphis shooting
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 12:25 a.m. on West Hillville Drive.
The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers detained one woman, according to MPD.
Police say reports suggest that this was a domestic violence incident.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.