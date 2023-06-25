Man injured after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:00 a.m. on Park Avenue and Laurel Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

