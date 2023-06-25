Man injured after shooting in South Memphis
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 6:00 a.m. on Park Avenue and Laurel Street.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
