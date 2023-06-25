Advertise with Us
Man injured after shooting in Midtown

La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is left injured after a shooting in Midtown on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:03 a.m. on N. Bellevue Boulevard.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

