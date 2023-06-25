Man dead in shooting on Horn Lake Road
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 6:02 a.m. on Horn Lake Road.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
