Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man dead in shooting on Horn Lake Road

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:02 a.m. on Horn Lake Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tenn. Highway Patrol moves from interstates to Memphis city streets
Shelby County deputy injured during shooting at traffic stop; both suspect and officer in...
New details emerge on deadly traffic stop shooting
Memphis Police Department
Man killed in South Memphis shooting
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Summer Avenue
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Summer Avenue

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man killed in South Memphis shooting
A Heat Advisory until 8 PM for most of the Mid-South. It could feel as hot as 109 degrees this...
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast 6/25/23
Today is a First Alert Weather Day as severe storms could be possible this evening. This...
Sagay's Sunday Morning First Alert Weather
Shelby County deputy injured during shooting at traffic stop; both suspect and officer in...
New details emerge on deadly traffic stop shooting