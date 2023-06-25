Emergency Cooling Center opens to public during severe weather

Advertise with Us
Emergency Cooling Center opens to public during heat advisory
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency cooling center will open its doors to the public in response to the severe weather conditions.

On June 25, starting at 11 a.m., the Hospitality Hub will be open for those in need of a cool place to help beat the inclement weather.

The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter.

Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who is in need of food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations.

Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from partners at the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403, or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.

Persons needing a ride to the cooling center via MATA may contact OEM at 297-1680 to schedule a pickup.

