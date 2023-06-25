Advertise with Us
3 juveniles injured after car accident near Shelby Drive, 1 in critical condition, MPD confirms

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says that three juveniles have been seriously injured after a car accident.

Around 11:48 a.m., police responded to a call regarding an accident near Shelby Drive and Swinnea Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that three juveniles were injured in the accident.

One of the juveniles is in critical condition, and the other two are in non-critical condition.

All three juveniles were transported to Le Bonheur Hospital.

According to police, the juveniles were driving a stolen vehicle.

