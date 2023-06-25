2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $575,000 in Arlington, Tenn., including four additional winners for other prizes.

This year was another sellout, raising $1,850,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Carolyn Weirich from Memphis, Tennessee, won the Ultimate Memphis Basketball Experience. The prize included Memphis Grizzlies season tickets, Tigers Men’s Basketball season tickets, and a Peabody weekend getaway. This prize is courtesy of Regions Banks, Campbell Clinic, and The Peabody.

Jeremie Stuckey from Memphis, Tennessee, is the winner of the early bird prize which includes the choice of a new 2023 Honda Civic Sport or 2023 Nissan Kicks SV. This prize is courtesy of Wolfchase Honda and Wolfchase Nissan.

Hugh Drewry from Oakland, Tennesee, is the winner of the Bonus Prize which includes a $10,000 VISA Gift Card. This prize is courtesy of Memphis Riceland Management Corporation and James Gattas Jewelers.

Patricia Glaspie from Bruce, Mississippi, is the winner of this year’s Open House prize which is a $2,500 shopping spree at Warehouse 67.

Sandra Johnson from Ripley, Tennesee, is this year’s recipient of the St. Jude Dream Home, built by Southern Serenity Homes.

The home features three bedrooms, three and a half baths, a kitchen designed for a chef, and a large covered outdoor patio.

