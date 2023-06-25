2 children seriously injured in ATV accident in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Desoto County Sherriff’s Office cautions the public after 2 children were seriously injured in an ATV accident.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, the two children were riding an ATV and injured themselves.

The Sheriff’s Office says that luckily the children were wearing helmets at the time of the accident on June 24.

Riding ATVs on public roads is illegal, and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office is asking for all people to take precautions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.