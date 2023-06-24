Tennessee Mass Choir still keeping gospel alive after decades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Choirs, Quartets, bands and more: In year 33, the Tennessee Mass Choir needs no introduction.

“I mean the sound is like huge, but not only that, its inviting,” Jason Cark said.

One hundred-plus anointed voices are led by Jason Clark, the executive director of the Tennessee Mass Choir.

A family, Clark says, that just so happens to be a choir.

“I use family very heavily because the comradery, love and compassion we have for one another,” Clark said.

Recognized as one of the finest, most respected and talented mass choir, the choir prides itself on spreading the gospel all across the country.

“We perform at parks, in the street corner, or whatever,” Clark said. “As long as what we are bringing brings them towards Christ, any time we get that opportunity to go outside, we are there.”

Billy Rivers and the angelic voices of faith have been in the Memphis gospel scene for many years as well.

“We sing at parties, weddings, receptions, we travel. We go and sing wherever we are invited to sing,” Rivers said. “We’ve been singing, since 79 so we are like 44 years strong now.”

Like the Tennessee Mass Choir, they too strive to use gospel music to aid to the community.

“I’ve had people who will come to a concert, or see us singing in a park, that would never step foot in a park,” Rivers said. “And they would say it. I would come across people who say you sang in tom lee park, I remember you sang, you blessed me.

While Memphis is most notable for its blues and hip-hop scene, it’s gospel that both Clark and Rivers say can make a huge impact within the city.

“How are we spreading that?” Rivers said. “If you don’t take the music to where they are, then you are just in these 4 walls, then who hears the gospel but the people who come.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.