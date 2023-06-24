Tenn. Highway Patrol moves from interstates to Memphis city streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State troopers are in town taking names and writing tickets to thousands of motorists in Memphis. Action News 5 is taking a closer look at the data from recent Tennessee Highway Patrol saturations in Bluff City.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis City Council, more than two years ago, asked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to send in reinforcements to help stop the rash of interstate shootings. Troopers from all around West Tennessee now converge on Bluff City looking for lawbreakers, and they’re not just looking on the highways.

THP saturations in Memphis have moved from the interstate to city streets, and Memphians have noticed.” That does make me feel safer,” motorist Brandon Ingram told Action News 5.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Taka Beck, “I think the Tennessee Highway Patrol is a good idea.”

Patricia Arnold told Action News 5, “I’m glad to have them in the mall areas. Anything that will help control the crime in Memphis, Tennessee.”

THP says the first saturation “Taking Back The Loop” focused on the interstates in January and February. THP reports:

-2,002 traffic stops

-1,608 citations issued

-633 warnings given

-40 misdemeanor citations

-5 felony arrests

THP’s current saturation “Operation Grizzly” started in March and is still ongoing. Last weekend’s target area was the busy shopping district in the Poplar corridor in East Memphis.

“I don’t know that people have been accustomed to seeing state troopers pulling people over on city streets that are also state routes,” State Senator Brent Taylor of Memphis told Action News 5, “that is something new. I can tell you, the phone calls I am getting are from people who are glad to see it.”City streets that are also state routes where you may see troopers in action include:

*Covington Pike*Germantown Parkway*Lamar Avenue

*Poplar Avenue*Shelby Drive*Stage Road*Walnut Grove

To see the full list of state routes within city limits, click here: https://memegis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=291d0d38445b46618ab26741a27d7e07

According to the latest statistics from THP, here’s what troopers have accomplished during “Operation Grizzly” so far:

-9,624 traffic stops

-2,919 citations issued

-7,388 warnings given

-149 misdemeanor citations

-8 felony arrests

-3 stolen cars recovered

Motorist Holly Keating wonders how the state saturation really impacts the local crime rate, “I don’t necessarily think it will make anything safer,” she said, “if they’re highway patrol, how is it going to protect neighborhoods and businesses and things like that?”Sen. Taylor says THP’s presence allows Memphis Police to focus on patrolling and policing neighborhoods. Business owners, he said, have told him they are considering leaving Memphis because of the constant burglaries. But when they see troopers are highly visible in the community, like they were along Poplar Avenue a week ago, Taylor said he’s been told it’s reassuring.

“These pretextual traffic stops are the first step toward law enforcement doing what they can to take back our streets and make our city safe again,” said Taylor, “by and large, the response has been very positive. People are happy to see it.”

Memphis City Council passed an ordinance telling Memphis Police to stop making pretextual stops, pulling people over for expired tags, a broken headlamp, and simple violations like that. THP does not operate under those conditions.

The state just announced 29 new troopers graduated from the academy this week. Action News 5 is waiting to hear how many will be assigned to THP’s Memphis District.

