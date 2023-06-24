Techniques and tactics to help you survive a kidnapping attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the City of Memphis Crime Statistic Map, MPD officers responded to 73 kidnapping incidents so far this year. Four happened just this week.

The recent reports of kidnappings have brought the terrifying situation too close to reality for many in Bluff City.

Don Adams, Owner and Self-Defense Instructor of The Threat Response Training Group says regardless of gender, when your life’s in danger, the key to surviving an attack is to fight to get out of it.

“If someone is trying to pick you up from the front, this area right here, the throat. Have you ever hit yourself in the throat? It makes it hard to breathe,” said Adams.

“In an extreme situation, you got to do something of whatever. Hit that nose with your hand, jawline, temples, ear, clap, knees, fingers, take that finger and bend those fingers back,” said Adams.

But as a part of his response training, Adams says he also teaches clients to prevention techniques before a possible abduction occurs, like analyzing a person’s behavior and being situationally aware.

“If we’re paying attention, if we’re maximizing our senses, if we are jogging or running, or going about the town without those headphones on, we’re in the position to best utilize to hear something, see something. We’re not being distracted by other forms of input,” said Adams.

To avoid being a victim, Adams says mace, stun guns, and tasers make great self-defense tools to give you a fighting chance.

