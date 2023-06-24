Strong showers and storms possible with excessive heat in the afternoon for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a hot Saturday, afternoon temperatures will be sticking the low 90s before dipping into the mid 70s by Sunday morning. A few rounds of showers and storms possible for Sunday, one in the morning, one in the afternoon and an afternoon of scorching heat sandwiched in the middle.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy as we head overnight. Showers and storms are likely to pick up through the Mid-South after Midnight mainly into the early morning hours for Sunday. Winds will be Southwest around 10 mph.

TOMORROW: After the round of showers and storms clears out a hot afternoon is in store. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels like temperatures anywhere between 105 to 110. A heat advisory is already in place across the Mid-South, excluding Alcorn, Tippah, and McNairy, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Another round of showers and storms will push through into the evening and early hours of Monday. Some storms could be strong to severe with the primary threats being gusty winds and the potential for larger hail.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Monday we could still see some lingering showers into the morning hours but a mostly dry day with highs in the low 90s. By mid-week highs creep back into the mid 90s even upper 90s by late next week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

