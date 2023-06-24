Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Strong showers and storms possible with excessive heat in the afternoon for Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a hot Saturday, afternoon temperatures will be sticking the low 90s before dipping into the mid 70s by Sunday morning. A few rounds of showers and storms possible for Sunday, one in the morning, one in the afternoon and an afternoon of scorching heat sandwiched in the middle.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy as we head overnight. Showers and storms are likely to pick up through the Mid-South after Midnight mainly into the early morning hours for Sunday. Winds will be Southwest around 10 mph.

TOMORROW: After the round of showers and storms clears out a hot afternoon is in store. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels like temperatures anywhere between 105 to 110. A heat advisory is already in place across the Mid-South, excluding Alcorn, Tippah, and McNairy, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Another round of showers and storms will push through into the evening and early hours of Monday. Some storms could be strong to severe with the primary threats being gusty winds and the potential for larger hail.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Monday we could still see some lingering showers into the morning hours but a mostly dry day with highs in the low 90s. By mid-week highs creep back into the mid 90s even upper 90s by late next week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Ryder facility in Olive Branch
Shots fired at Ryder facility in Olive Branch
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Shooting scene on I-240 North
Shooting on I-240 causes two-vehicle crash
Daniel Robinson
Man killed while trying to escape carjacking; 2 arrested including teen

Latest News

A Heat Advisory for Sunday and the threat of strong to severe storms
Hot & humid all weekend with strong to severe storms possible Sunday
A Heat Advisory for Sunday and the threat of strong to severe storms
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast
A Heat Advisory in place for Sunday. A few storms will be possible early Sunday with another...
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 6/24/23
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a weekend of searing heat along with a threat of storms