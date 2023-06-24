Shelby County deputy injured during shooting at traffic stop; both suspect and officer in critical condition, SCSO confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy has been seriously injured after a shooting altercation with a suspect at a traffic stop.

On June 24, an officer stopped the suspect at a traffic stop near Rosewood.

The deputy shot at the driver during the altercation and was injured also in return.

Both the Shelby County deputy and the suspect were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.