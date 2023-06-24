Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief retires after 29 years of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief retired after 29 years of service to the City of Olive Branch.

Battalion Chief Larry Linville spent his last day on the job on Friday.

Chief Linville began his career with the Olive Branch Fire Department as a firefighter on March 24, 1994.

He quickly moved up the ranks as an A-shift Battalion Chief where he has served continuously for the past 22 years.

Chief Linville has been a leader and mentor to every firefighter who has walked through our doors in the last 29 years. If you see Chief Linville today, give him a pat on the back, and thank him for serving. Chief Linville, the Olive Branch Fire Department thanks you for your time and dedication to the Citizens of Olive Branch and our department.

