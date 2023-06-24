Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief retires after 29 years of service
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief retired after 29 years of service to the City of Olive Branch.
Battalion Chief Larry Linville spent his last day on the job on Friday.
Chief Linville began his career with the Olive Branch Fire Department as a firefighter on March 24, 1994.
He quickly moved up the ranks as an A-shift Battalion Chief where he has served continuously for the past 22 years.
