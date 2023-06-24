Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief retires after 29 years of service

Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief Larry Linville
Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief Larry Linville(Olive Branch Fire Department)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olive Branch Fire Department Battalion Chief retired after 29 years of service to the City of Olive Branch.

Battalion Chief Larry Linville spent his last day on the job on Friday.

Chief Linville began his career with the Olive Branch Fire Department as a firefighter on March 24, 1994.

He quickly moved up the ranks as an A-shift Battalion Chief where he has served continuously for the past 22 years.

