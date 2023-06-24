Man killed in South Memphis shooting
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 12:32 a.m. on Airways Boulevard.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers detained one person, according to MPD.
