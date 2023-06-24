Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:32 a.m. on Airways Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers detained one person, according to MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.