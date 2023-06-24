Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man killed in South Memphis shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:32 a.m. on Airways Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers detained one person, according to MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Ryder facility in Olive Branch
Shots fired at Ryder facility in Olive Branch
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tenn. Highway Patrol moves from interstates to Memphis city streets
Shooting scene on I-240 North
Shooting on I-240 causes two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tenn. Highway Patrol moves from interstates to Memphis city streets
Shooting scene on I-240 North
Shooting on I-240 causes two-vehicle crash
A Heat Advisory for Sunday and the threat of strong to severe storms
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast
City leaders and youuth celebrated the re-opening of the Gaston Community Center earlier this...
Memphis’ first community center gets a $4 million renovation