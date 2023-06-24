Hot & humid all weekend with strong to severe storms possible Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Prepare as this weekend will be hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s but it will feel as hot as 109 by Sunday afternoon. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday for parts of the Mid-South from 10 am to 8 pm. There will also be a threat of strong to severe storms Sunday with two rounds possible, one in the morning and another in the evening and overnight. The heat will stay turned up through next week with only minimal chances of rain.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning and again in the evening along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, high temperatures in the upper 90s, and overnight lows near 80.

