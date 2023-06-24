Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart

A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart. (Source: WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - Thousands of dollars were left behind in an envelope inside a shopping cart at an Ohio Walmart.

And the man who discovered the cash told WSAZ that he did not hesitate for a second to do the right thing.

“I’d like to think that if something like that ever happened to me, someone would do the same thing for me,” Robert Sneed said.

According to Sneed, it was a typical evening with his daughter shopping for groceries until they noticed something in the shopping cart that they went to grab.

“I saw a piece of paper and I thought it was someone’s shopping list. I was getting ready to throw it away until it felt a little heavy and I noticed it was an envelope,” Sneed said.

The Ohio resident said he opened the envelope and it was full of hundreds.

“I saw a bank statement and my first thought was to take it to the bank, but they were closed. So, then I just went and got a manager,” Sneed said.

The good Samaritan shared that he found a manager and gave them the money. He also made a post on social media about finding the cash with the hopes of finding the rightful owner.

“For someone who’s living paycheck to paycheck, this may set them back. It can really mess up someone’s summer,” Sneed said.

A Walmart spokesperson said thanks to Sneed, the money was returned to the owner, saying the person picked it up later that night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

