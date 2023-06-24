Family of teen killed in Oakhaven shooting holds community event encouraging Memphians to stand up against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis family grieving after the loss of their nephew is turning their pain into something positive.

16-year-old Demariay Moss’ family was killed March 25 at an Oakhaven townhome.

His family says he was great young man with a bright future ahead of him, who lost his life too soon.

Three months ago, Martin Cox and his family’s lives changed forever

“He was 16-years-old, scheduled to graduate early,” said Moss’ uncle Martin Cox. “A real talented smart kid with a promising future. It was just a tragic situation.”

.Memphis Police say by 21-year-old Jaylin Rhodes, illegally went inside his ex-girflriend’s townhome, shot and killed Demariay and injured two other people.

Three months later, Demariay’s family is using the power of prayer and community to remember his life at an event, they’ve created call “Guns Down Crosses Up” in American Way Park Friday and Saturday.

They’re hoping to encourage people to turn away from going down the wrong path.

“We’re doing this event in honor of him,” said Cox. “Stop the violence. Put the guns down and try to give an alternative, instead of retaliating, give them something else to do because a lot of times when we lose a loved one, we feel like we should do something.”

Demariay’s family is hosting this event again on Saturday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM in American Way Park.

Memphis Police say Jaylin Rhodes was arrested in Florida earlier this month.

