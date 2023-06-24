‘Camp Porter’ prepares Memphis kids for educational challenges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For nearly 50 years, Camp Porter has been a pillar of strength and support for the youth of Memphis.

With modest beginnings, the camp first earned its stripes as a daycare in North Memphis.

Now founders Bishop WL Porter and Mother Ida M. Porter, with years of experience and history behind them, reflect on what it has meant to be a solemn sanctuary in their community.

“It was a safe haven for them, to get them off the streets,” the Pastor of Greater Community Temple Church of God in Christ said, “because we know of all the wreaking of havoc that can take place during the summer months with unguarded children.”

Decades later, their son, Bishop Brandon Porter is continuing the legacy and changing the lives of hundreds of children.

Reminiscing, one employee spoke on some of her fondest memories as a child at Camp Porter, “[What I looked forward to the] most about being in the city was being able to come to Camp Porter. Meet new friends, be around family, it was always incredible.”

Now that Bea Flowers is an adult, she says that the camp continues to be a large, integral part of her life. “I was inspired,” Flowers says “I wanted to find a way to add my part to the change that’s taking place in the city here.”

Since the camp opened the curriculum has changed but the vision has been consistent.

Bishop Porter said “Not only strengthen the kids in recreation and fun, but also academically. To make sure that the children already are prepared for the challenges coming their next school season.”

An ongoing dream changing the lives of each child that attends.

“Get your kids in a safe place like Camp Porter, during the summer, so they can be strengthened inspired, and made better,” Porter says.

If you would like to get your child involved in Camp Porter, it’s not too late.

Visit CampPorterMemphis.com to register.

Camp Porter is open to children ages 4 to 15.

Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The last day of Camp is August 4th.

