Your First Alert to some serious heat this weekend along with the threat of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another mild summer day in the books here in the Mid-South, but a hotter, muggier, and stormier pattern will be taking shape this weekend. In the meantime, we’ll end the week and start the weekend on a dry note with warmer temperatures and relatively low humidity, but the weekend will end with triple digit feels like temps and the threat of strong to severe storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of scattered showers in the morning followed by another chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening that will continue into overnight. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 to 108. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

