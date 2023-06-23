Two officers injured during chase in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two officers were injured during a chase in North Memphis on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a prowler call just before 3:00 a.m. at Farmville Avenue and Jackson Avenue where police struck a guardrail.

Both officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition where they were treated and released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.