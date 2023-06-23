Two officers injured during chase in North Memphis
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two officers were injured during a chase in North Memphis on Friday morning.
Officers responded to a prowler call just before 3:00 a.m. at Farmville Avenue and Jackson Avenue where police struck a guardrail.
Both officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition where they were treated and released.
