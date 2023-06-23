Shots fired at officer at Ryder facility in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Shots were fired at a law enforcement officer in Olive Branch on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Progress Way at a Ryder facility, which is next door to Amazon.

Officials have not released any details surrounding the shooting.

One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Action News 5 is working to learn more.

