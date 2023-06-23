Shots fired at officer at Ryder facility in Olive Branch
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Shots were fired at a law enforcement officer in Olive Branch on Friday morning.
The incident happened on Progress Way at a Ryder facility, which is next door to Amazon.
Officials have not released any details surrounding the shooting.
One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Action News 5 is working to learn more.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.