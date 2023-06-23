Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shots fired at officer at Ryder facility in Olive Branch

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Shots were fired at a law enforcement officer in Olive Branch on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Progress Way at a Ryder facility, which is next door to Amazon.

Officials have not released any details surrounding the shooting.

One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Action News 5 is working to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
MPD: 1 woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
MPD: woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
FedEx World Hub
TOSHA report reveals cause of death of FedEx worker

Latest News

Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death due back in court
Man dead, another injured in shooting on W Raines Road
The scene at Marsonne and Levi
2 shot, 1 dead in shooting in Westwood area
Crash scene on East Brooks Road and Third Street.
2 killed in Whitehaven crash