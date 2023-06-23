Shooting on I-240 causes two-vehicle crash
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-240 that caused a two-vehicle on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 2:55 a.m. on I-240 North near Lamar Avenue.
There were no injuries from the shooting but as a result, the victim was involved in a crash with a second vehicle, according to police.
There were no injuries reported from the crash.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.