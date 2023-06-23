Shooting on I-240 causes two-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-240 that caused a two-vehicle on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:55 a.m. on I-240 North near Lamar Avenue.

Shooting scene on I-240 North (Action News 5)

There were no injuries from the shooting but as a result, the victim was involved in a crash with a second vehicle, according to police.

There were no injuries reported from the crash.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.