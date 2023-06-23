MPD: Pedestrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Sea Isle Park neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being struck by two vehicles in the Sea Isle Park neighborhood Thursday night, Memphis police say.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of South White Station Road at 8:33 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not clarified whether or not this was a hit-and-run case. Action News 5 is pending more information.

