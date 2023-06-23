MPD: Man arrested, charged for deadly hit-and-run in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was charged and arrested after a deadly hit-and-run last year that left one dead.

On November 14, 2022, a female pedestrian was crossing the street on Winchester Road.

According to police, two witnesses observed a vehicle run a red traffic signal and strike the woman.

Police were also informed that the car did not stop and continued eastward on Winchester Road.

Nicholas Sidney, the driver of the vehicle, refused to stop after striking the victim, police say.

Another witness came forward to inform the police that they saw Sidney exit his vehicle and jump a fence near Hickory Hill Road.

Upon further investigation, officers retrieved the abandoned car and tested the fingerprints from the interior.

Nicholas Sidney was identified as the driver and was taken into police custody.

Sidney is now facing a number of charges including vehicular homicide, leaving scene of accident, and recless driving.

