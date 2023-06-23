Memphis police rescue kidnapped man; found victim safe with minor injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teenagers are behind bars, and another suspect is on the run from Memphis police after the group kidnapped and robbed a High Point Terrence man.

According to Memphis police, it happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday when a 29-year-old man came to visit his girlfriend on the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue.

Police say the man was missing but his Ford 150 was found ransacked.

“[The neighbors] across the street had a door cam and they said the car pulled up about five minutes after he pulled in the driveway [and] three people got out of the vehicle and four got in and that’s it,” said Sandy Scruggs, a nearby neighbor.

The three-armed suspects were identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, 17-year-old Cordarius White, and 16-year-old Juan Hernandez that took off in a stolen White Nissan Murano.

According to police, the teens then drove the victim around to various ATMs.

MPD said they took money from the victim’s bank account and bought several vape products.

“To get down on a personal level, parents are not training their children anymore,” said Bobby Scruggs, a nearby neighbor.

The victim was then thrown from the car near Chelsea Avenue and Ash Street.

After chasing the vehicle, police said the car stopped at Kingsbury High School and four suspects ran out.

Neighbors say they’re shocked. This kidnapping comes just four days after Memphis police the same stolen vehicle was used in another crime in Cordova.

“We’re living in the last days, Matthew 24 tells us that,” said Bobby Scruggs.

The victim is said to be okay with minor injuries.

18-year-old Bryan Martinez is due to appear in court Friday morning.

