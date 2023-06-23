Matt Riser introduced as new Memphis Baseball head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Matt Riser was introduced as the 18th head coach in Memphis Baseball program history at the Laurie-Walton Center on Thursday afternoon. Riser arrives in the 901 after a successful ten-year stint at Southeastern Louisiana.

The new man in charge has plenty of energy and enthusiasm.

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘How you doing mentally coach?’ Riser explained. “First couple of days on the job, you got transfer portal, kids to get back, you got to recruit a new team.

“I said ‘Well, I’m great. It’s 24/7, but it’s all baseball baby.”

Riser will look to continue the momentum started by Kerrick Jackson, who led the Tigers to their best season since 2017 before leaving to take the head coaching job at Missouri earlier this month after one season at the helm in Memphis.

“There are players in that locker room feening to win,” said Riser on what Jackson changed at U of M. “He changed that mindset, he changed that mentality. That’s not like a recreational sport for them anymore to come in, hang out, get a degree, hang out with the girls, just enjoy the college life and play some baseball while they do it.

“They’re here to win championships, and you can feel that energy in our locker room and our dugout as well.”

Expect the new big cat of Memphis Baseball to pounce quickly to make that happen.

“I’m not in the business of waiting, I’m not in the business of being very patient with that,” said Riser. “I want to be able to win a championship now, I think we have the ability to do that now.

“By year five, I want this to be a national brand man. Football has done a fantastic job, obviously basketball has done a fantastic job of being a national brand in their sports. Well guess what? We’re coming, baseball is right behind them man. We’re coming to be a national brand by year five.”

