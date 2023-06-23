Man killed while trying to escape carjacking; 2 arrested including teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim from last week has died, and police have two suspects in custody.

The shooting happened during a carjacking attempt on Cloverdale Drive.

Police say two men crashed a stolen car at South Parkway and Barksdale Street and ran away with guns and ski masks.

A few blocks away, the two approached a car with two people inside and attempted to carjack them.

As the driver attempted to drive away, one of the men fired a gun, hitting the driver.

The two suspects left the scene on foot, and the driver did not survive.

After the homicide, the two approached another man on North Diane Circle and carjacked him. That vehicle was later found abandoned.

Detectives were able to identify the two suspects as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson and 17-year-old Tayshun Wooten.

Wooten is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and first-degree murder.

Robinson is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking and first-degree murder.

Memphis police say Robinson was out on bond for three counts of carjacking, three counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony and possession of a controlled substance.

