Man dead, another injured in shooting on W Raines Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured in a shooting on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. on West Raines Road.

One victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The other victim was treated on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

