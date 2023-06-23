Advertise with Us
Man arrested after deputy chase near Airline Road, SCSO says

Jeraldo Chatman, man arrested after police chase
Jeraldo Chatman, man arrested after police chase(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Arlington, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man involved in a deputy chase that took place near Airline Road.

On June 22, officers responded to a call regarding a carjacked vehicle located in the area of Airline Road.

Deputies say that vehicle, a Subaru Outback, refused to stop and accelerated traveling southward.

A deputy pursuit began with several officers chasing after the suspect, Jeraldo Chatman.

Deputies apprehended Chatman and transported him to 201 Poplar.

Chatman is facing a number of charges including evading arrest and theft of property.

