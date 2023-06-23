Man arrested after deputy chase near Airline Road, SCSO says
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Arlington, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man involved in a deputy chase that took place near Airline Road.
On June 22, officers responded to a call regarding a carjacked vehicle located in the area of Airline Road.
Deputies say that vehicle, a Subaru Outback, refused to stop and accelerated traveling southward.
A deputy pursuit began with several officers chasing after the suspect, Jeraldo Chatman.
Deputies apprehended Chatman and transported him to 201 Poplar.
Chatman is facing a number of charges including evading arrest and theft of property.
