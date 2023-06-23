Man arrested after deputy chase near Airline Road, SCSO says

Arlington, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man involved in a deputy chase that took place near Airline Road.

On June 22, officers responded to a call regarding a carjacked vehicle located in the area of Airline Road.

Deputies say that vehicle, a Subaru Outback, refused to stop and accelerated traveling southward.

A deputy pursuit began with several officers chasing after the suspect, Jeraldo Chatman.

Deputies apprehended Chatman and transported him to 201 Poplar.

Chatman is facing a number of charges including evading arrest and theft of property.

