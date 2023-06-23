Hot and steamy weekend ahead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs near 90. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds will be light.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.
SUNDAY: A few showers in the morning, then partly cloudy, hot and steamy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values could hit 105. A few storms are possible Sunday evening. A few could be severe with high wind or hail.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain around 90 Monday and Tuesday with a passing shower or storm possible. Highs could reach the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. The heat index may reach 105 on those days as well.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
TWITTER: @dentonwx
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.