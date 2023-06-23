Advertise with Us
Hot and steamy weekend ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs near 90. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds will be light. 

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A few showers in the morning, then partly cloudy, hot and steamy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values could hit 105. A few storms are possible Sunday evening. A few could be severe with high wind or hail.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain around 90 Monday and Tuesday with a passing shower or storm possible. Highs could reach the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. The heat index may reach 105 on those days as well.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

