Hot and steamy weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs near 90. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds will be light.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A few showers in the morning, then partly cloudy, hot and steamy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values could hit 105. A few storms are possible Sunday evening. A few could be severe with high wind or hail.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain around 90 Monday and Tuesday with a passing shower or storm possible. Highs could reach the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. The heat index may reach 105 on those days as well.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

