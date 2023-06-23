Grizzlies draft South Carolina forward GG Jackson II with 45th overall pick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After trading their first round pick as part of the deal that will bring Marcus Smart to Memphis, the Grizzlies took South Carolina forward GG Jackson II with their first pick of the draft at #45 overall.

Jackson II is 18 years old and the youngest player in this year’s draft. The South Carolina native averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in his only season with the Gamecocks. Those numbers were good enough for him to be named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

The Grizzlies have one more selection at #56 overall.

