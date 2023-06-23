First Alert Forecast: steamy heat incoming this weekend; stormy periods possible

FRIDAY: The upper low will finally start to pull away from the Mid-South – helping to welcome in a burst of summery heat. Comfortable morning 60s will push toward the upper 80s to near 90 by Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Southerly breezes will help to bolster, not only the heat, but also humidity levels heading into the weekend – we’ll only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: An advancing heat dome will help to push temperatures well into the 90s by the upcoming weekend. Expect a quiet, yet toasty Saturday, but, on the edge of the ridge, a complex of storms could impact the area by early Sunday. A sticky airmass will linger through the day as lower to middle 90s will operate like 100-110. This level of instability could lead to another batch of gusty storms overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: In the wake of a front, we’ll see humidity levels and heat values taper off a bit to seasonable levels by early next week. Expect highs around 90 on Monday and Tuesday; trending hotter again by mid-latter parts of the week - pushing toward the middle 90s and high levels of humidity. This will lend itself to occasional afternoon downpours and high heat indices.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret formed in the eastern Atlantic Monday, moving into the eastern Caribbean Friday. Behind ‘Bret’, we now have Tropical Storm Cindy, that will make a trek farther north of Bret and skirts past the Windward Islands. Both storms will become the victims of stronger wind shear and don’t pose a direct threat to the United States mainland.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.