Experts say poverty contributes to rise in youth crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the past year, youth crime in Memphis has skyrocketed, and experts say it boils down to poverty.

University of Memphis social work professor Elena Delavega says Memphis has some of the richest white residents and also some of the poorest Black residents in the country. She says with a lack of income equality, crime is bound to happen.

The poverty rate among Black youth (18 and under) here in the City of Memphis is slightly over 37%. The percentage of white youth (18 and under) living in poverty is about 5%.

“[These] children are living in very primitive conditions, not even in the 21st century,” said Delavega.

She says when basic needs are not met, people will go to extremes to meet those needs.

“That inequality leads to frustration and anger, and that leads to mental health issues and more crime. And sometimes, crime is fed or fueled by anger,” said Delavega.

Many in Memphis do not make or earn a livable wage, she added.

Pastor Earle Fisher of Abyssinian Baptist Church agrees, saying the root of the issue is having access to resources.

“I think anybody that has lived in these neighborhoods is a by-product of years of disinvestment and see that it is much easier to have access to guns and drugs than it for parents to make livable wages or other governmental resources,” said Fisher.

Fisher said his Whitehaven church has been on the front lines advocating for funding and resources for schools to ensure they have what they need to support students.

“We are a ministry and an organization that has to meet the spiritual needs and also be conscious of how spiritual needs overlap with social needs. It’s about access to information, it’s about access to resources,” said Fisher.

Delavega says the poverty rate did decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic because families were receiving stimulus checks.

She says if Memphis’ youth poverty rate doesn’t decrease, we can expect the crime rate to continue to go up.

“We need to make sure that this is a community for everyone in which everyone has opportunity and has access to the goods of society,” said Delavega.

Fisher says elected officials must implement policies and programs to help Black Memphis youth have access to the resources they need.

“Some of the decisions that have to be made are going to be unpopular... but we don’t seem to have people who have that level of political courage right now,” said Fisher.

Delavega is expected to release the new poverty report sometime later this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.