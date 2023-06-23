Decision on whether or not to reinstate Alicia Franklin lawsuit in the hands of Shelby County judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawyers for a Memphis woman at the center of a lawsuit against the city are asking a judge to reconsider her suit.

Alicia Franklin claims Memphis Police failed to properly investigate her rape by the accused kidnapper and killer Cleotha Henderson.

She says if they had, Memphis’s mom Eliza Fletcher would still be alive.

Franklin’s original lawsuit was dismissed back in March, state law provides immunity for government employees accused of being reckless or grossly negligent.

But Franklin’s attorneys Gary Smith and Jeff Rosenblum are hoping new evidence makes this judge reconsider.

In the special motion hearing Thursday, Smith laid out new evidence, a police affidavit from Henderson’s girlfriend, in Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner’s courtroom.

“The conduct with respect to the way that the police handled Cleotha Abston Henderson, before Alicia Franklin’s rape, after Alicia Franklin’s rape, leading up to Eliza Fletcher’s murder is really really important in this community,” said Smith.

Smith argues because Franklin submitted to a sexual assault kit, a special and trusting relationship was created between her and investigators.

He argues police had a duty to investigate her rape.

City Attorney Tannera Gibson disagrees.

“It is unfortunate that as part of the investigative process, this is something that is requested of victims, but it’s part of the normal procedure,” said Gibson. “A special relationship is not created.”

Gibson says she doesn’t want to minimize Franklin’s experience, but believes the judge was correct in her original ruling to dismiss the lawsuit.

The amended complaint includes accounts from a police affidavit from Henderson’s girlfriend who says she was told by a detective he was the “key suspect” in Franklin’s rape, but Smith police never arrested him or interrogated him.

The city contends Brown’s account is speculation.

“It appears that the police department for whatever reason was protecting Henderson rather than trying to arrest him to get him off the streets,” said Smith. “There’s a lot of arrows pointing in that direction.”

Smith alleges police purposely tried to protect and avoid arresting Henderson for Franklin’s rape... even though Henderson was arrested in 2021 for unrelated burglary charges after the assault.

Smith says those charges against Henderson were dropped and expunged from his record.

Gibson declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing.

Judge Wagner will issue her ruling on this motion at a later date.

