Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

CrimeStoppers more than doubles reward offered in shooting death, theft of prosthetic leg

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers has more than doubled a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for fatally shooting a man and stealing his prosthetic leg in early June.

PRIOR COVERAGE — Crimestoppers: Suspect fatally shoots man, steals his prosthetic leg

Timothy Odum, 43, was killed the night of June 1 outside a convenience store at King Avenue and Ford Road, near Walker Homes in South Memphis. He was fatally shot and his prosthetic leg was stolen.

There are possibly two suspects who have not been identified, but police say there were witnesses.

Odum’s family has increased the award in the hopes of persuading someone who has vital information to come forward.

“I just want the truth to come out. I hope someone who knows something will step forward,” said Odum’s sister, Ciciro Perry.

The extraordinary $25,000 reward, which includes $2,000 customarily paid by CrimeStoppers and $23,000 raised by the family (originally $8,000), is open to anyone who can provide any detail that helps Memphis police charge one or more individuals in the case.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274).

All calls and text messages are kept anonymous at all times.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Zoriana Walker
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
The scene on Weaver Road
MPD: ‘Speed was contributing factor’ in Mt. Pisgah crash that killed 1, injured 4
Man arrested after stalking, exposing himself in public
MPD: Man arrested,charged with stalking victim, exposing himself in public

Latest News

Whitehaven YMCA offers swim lessons heading into summer months
Former MPD officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols file four court motions
Grizzlies get Marcus Smart from Celtics
Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’
Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’