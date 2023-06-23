CrimeStoppers more than doubles reward offered in shooting death, theft of prosthetic leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers has more than doubled a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for fatally shooting a man and stealing his prosthetic leg in early June.

Timothy Odum, 43, was killed the night of June 1 outside a convenience store at King Avenue and Ford Road, near Walker Homes in South Memphis. He was fatally shot and his prosthetic leg was stolen.

There are possibly two suspects who have not been identified, but police say there were witnesses.

Odum’s family has increased the award in the hopes of persuading someone who has vital information to come forward.

“I just want the truth to come out. I hope someone who knows something will step forward,” said Odum’s sister, Ciciro Perry.

The extraordinary $25,000 reward, which includes $2,000 customarily paid by CrimeStoppers and $23,000 raised by the family (originally $8,000), is open to anyone who can provide any detail that helps Memphis police charge one or more individuals in the case.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274).

All calls and text messages are kept anonymous at all times.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.