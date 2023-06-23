Collierville detective charged with DUI, police say
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville detective is arrested and charged with DUI, according to Collierville Police Department.
Ryan Dunn is charged with careless driving and a DUI-first offense.
Police arrested Dunn on June 17 at 7:25 p.m. on Highway 51 at Starlanding Road in Hernando, Mississippi.
Dunn did resign but there is no reason given for his resignation, according to Collierville police
He was released from jail on a $750 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 21.
