Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Collierville detective charged with DUI, police say

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville detective is arrested and charged with DUI, according to Collierville Police Department.

Ryan Dunn is charged with careless driving and a DUI-first offense.

Police arrested Dunn on June 17 at 7:25 p.m. on Highway 51 at Starlanding Road in Hernando, Mississippi.

Dunn did resign but there is no reason given for his resignation, according to Collierville police

He was released from jail on a $750 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 21.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
MPD: 1 woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
MPD: woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
FedEx World Hub
TOSHA report reveals cause of death of FedEx worker

Latest News

What's going on this weekend in the Mid-South
Shelby County seniors move and groove at 'Senior Prom'
Matt Riser introduced as new Memphis Baseball head coach
Matt Riser introduced as new Memphis Baseball head coach
5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death appear in court