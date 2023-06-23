5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichol’s death due for court hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols are due in court back in August.

The former officers appeared in court on Friday morning.

Four of the five accused Memphis Police officers in the Tyre Nichols murder case filed a motion in federal court to pause their civil case until their criminal case can be resolved.

This filing comes shortly after Demetrius Haley filed a motion to postpone the legal proceedings in his case.

Former officers Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Haley, and Tadarrius Bean are charged with second-degree murder.

