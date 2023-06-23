Advertise with Us
2 shot, 1 dead in shooting in Westwood area

The scene at Marsonne and Levi
The scene at Marsonne and Levi(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in the Westwood area on Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at Marsonne Street and Levi Road just after 6:30 a.m.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

