2 shot, 1 dead in shooting in Westwood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in the Westwood area on Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at Marsonne Street and Levi Road just after 6:30 a.m.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.