2 killed in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just before 4:00 a.m. on East Brooks Road and Third Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two additional people were taken to the hospital according to police.

One person was taken to Methodist South in non-critical condition.

The other person was taken to Regional One Health where the individual was pronounced dead.

