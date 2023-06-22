Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Young girl drowns after being pinned underneath inflatable tube in river, police say

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube in...
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube in the Colorado River.(LeonardFarrell via Canva | File image)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a teenager has drowned in the Colorado River this week.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, a 14-year-old girl died after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube while out on the Colorado River Tuesday night.

Authorities said the girl was tossed from the tube when the jet ski pulling her capsized.

The 14-year-old was wearing a life vest but ended up pinned between the tube and the piling of the Laughlin Bridge, unable to get up for air.

According to police, she was pulled from the water, and emergency crews started CPR. They transported her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the jet ski rider wasn’t impaired or operating the watercraft recklessly.

The girl was visiting the area from Downey and police did not immediately release her name.

Bullhead City police said the 14-year-old’s death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport reopens after suspicious package detected
Joshua Taylor
Man killed in Orange Mound shooting was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder, say police
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day

Latest News

Summer begins in the Mid-South
Brittney Jackson's legal team seeks mental evaluation
Clergy members call for gun violence to be considered a ‘public health crisis’
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster,...
Justice Dept. begins turning over evidence to Trump team in classified documents case