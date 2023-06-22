Advertise with Us
Voice of the Memphis Grizzlies talks Tyus Jones trade & previews the NBA Draft tonight

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA draft is tonight, and we could see even more shifts to the Grizzlies roster after trading Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards overnight.

Radio voice of the Memphis Grizzlies Eric Hasseltine joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what could playout tonight.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

