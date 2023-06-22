Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TOSHA report reveals cause of death of FedEx worker

FedEx World Hub
FedEx World Hub(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released report from Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) gives new details on the death of a FedEx worker from November 2022.

TOSHA crews investigated the scene of the death on December 1, one day after 48-year-old Angelo Scott died.

Scott was operating a Cushman Hauler 1200 at the time of his death.

The TOSHA report reveals the Cushman crashed with a Tug powered industrial truck (PIT).

Investigators determined that the Tug driver was traveling in the eastbound lane and needed to turn, so he entered the west lane to make a wide left turn. That’s when he collided with the Cushman, which was already in the westbound lane.

The Cushman collided into Jersey Barriers and Scott was killed in the process.

The Tug driver told investigators he was instructed to make wide turns with that vehicle.

TOSHA says Scott’s task of operating the Cushman “placed him in a hazardous location.”

FedEx was recommended a citation, but an Informal Settlement Agreement was reached, waiving the $6,000 penalty.

