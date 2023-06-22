Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Summer builds heading into the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny the rest of the afternoon with a small shower chance, mainly east of Memphis. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: It will heat up more with sunshine and highs near 90. Lows will be in the low 70s Friday night with a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND: It will be hotter Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A few storms are possible by Sunday, but especially Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain around 90 early next week with a passing shower or storm possible Monday through Wednesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

