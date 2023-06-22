Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Smyrna athlete who lost legs in crash is suing city of St. Louis

Janae Edmondson was hit by a car while walking with her family after a volleyball tournament.
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.(GoFundMe)
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna teenager who lost her legs after she was hit by a car out of state is taking legal action against the city of St. Louis.

Janae Edmondson was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when the incident happened on February 18.

This lawsuit was filed against the city and four other plaintiffs including the driver of the car that hit her.

St. Louis Police said Edmondson was hit by Daniel Riley as she was walking with her family near America’s Center in downtown St. Louis after a volleyball tournament.

Police said Riley’s car ran a yield sign and hit another car, sending it airborne and hitting Edmondson, pinning her between it and a parked car.

Previous Coverage:
Smyrna teen who lost legs in crash to train at MTSU, serve as volleyball manager, dad says
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis

The incident sparked negative publicity toward the city’s now-former circuit attorney Kim Gardner.

Missouri’s Attorney General used the case as an example to have Gardner removed, causing her to eventually resign.

It was later discovered that Riley was a robbery suspect and never had his bond revoked, despite violating the terms of his bond dozens of times.

Now, that is the focus of Edmondson’s lawsuit against the city.

The suit also alleges the intersection where the wreck happened should have a stop sign, not a yield sign.

When asked to provide a comment on the lawsuit, the city of St. Louis responded to our sister station, KMOV, by saying they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
GoFundMe for Smyrna teen severely injured in crash raises more than $500K

Most Read

Byran Martinez
3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run
Zoriana Walker
Police search for suspect accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old
The scene on Weaver Road
MPD: ‘Speed was contributing factor’ in Mt. Pisgah crash that killed 1, injured 4
Randall Ballard
Man arrested after elderly woman robbed at ATM
Man arrested after stalking, exposing himself in public
MPD: Man arrested,charged with stalking victim, exposing himself in public

Latest News

Free Faith Family Festival happening June 24
Free Faith Family Festival happening June 24
Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’
Memphis’ LoneTree Live showcases local talent in ‘The 24 Hour Plays’
Local non-profit raises eyebrows over used grant funds
Local non-profit group raises eyebrows for use of grant funds
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles the ball during Game 4 of the NBA basketball...
Grizzlies acquire Marcus Smart in trade for Tyus Jones, draft picks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) handles the ball ahead of Orlando Magic center Moritz...
Voice of the Memphis Grizzlies talks Tyus Jones trade & previews the NBA Draft tonight