Officers in Tyre Nichols’ civil suit seek to halt case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four of the five accused Memphis Police officers in the Tyre Nichols murder case filed a motion in federal court to pause their civil case until their criminal case can be resolved.

This filing comes shortly after Demetrius Haley filed a motion to postpone the legal proceedings in his case.

In addition to the filing, two of the officers, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean, are requesting separate trials from the other three officers in the criminal case.

The former officers, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Haley, and Tadarrius Bean are all charged with second-degree murder.

All of the filing parties cited that proceeding with the case as is could be “prejudicial.”

