MPD: woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island

MPD: 1 woman robbed at gunpoint, another woman nearly kidnapped on Mud Island
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating one robbery and one attempted kidnapping that took place on Mud Island.

On June 21, officers responded to a call regarding a robbery near Harbor View Drive and Harbor Isle Circle.

According to police, the female victim was talking on the phone when she was approached by two men that exited a sedan.

The suspects, both male, surrounded her and one of them pointed a gun at her head, demanding her phone.

A similar incident happened later that same night, except the suspects attempted to kidnap the second victim.

The second victim was walking eastward on Harbor Town Boulevard.

A vehicle stopped abruptly in front of her and the passenger door opened.

Police say that the victim turned and ran away from the suspects’ vehicle.

A witness who saw the incident ran out to help the victim and also got a description of the suspects and the vehicle.

The suspects were two males, driving in an older model Honda Accord, according to witnesses.

