MPD asks for millions to upgrade crime-fighting technology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is making a big ask of city council —requesting tens of millions of dollars to expand crime-fighting technology.

The city’s top cop told council an investment in better tech will help MPD fight crime while keeping citizens and officers safer.

MPD’s body-worn cameras are nearly eight years old.

Police say there’s improved technology out there that is less cumbersome to use. MPD also said this new technology will guarantee an officer cannot accidentally forget to turn his or her camera on and they won’t be able to shut it off if he or she has something to hide.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis made a five-year, $55-million-dollar budget request to Memphis City Council on Tuesday, June 20.

The money would be used to integrate MPD’s body-worn and in-car dash cameras into one easy-to use-system and to make those cameras turn on automatically.

”When blue lights turn on,” said Chief Davis, “body-worn cameras will be activated. When weapons are brandished, body-worn cameras will be activated. When a primary officer comes to a scene, then the other officers that come to that scene, their body-worn cameras will be activated.”

Chief Davis said this offers greater police accountability, especially important in the wake of the deadly Tyree Nichols arrest.

Councilman Chase Carlisle also noted, “This eliminates the human error aspect.”

The $55 million would also pay for every MPD officer to have a Taser. Currently, only members of MPD’s Crisis Intervention Team carry Tasers.

This would allow officers to de-escalate situations without using deadly force, said Chief Davis, who added that officers are encountering more people with mental health issues.

The budget request also asks for more money to install cameras in interview rooms at the precinct houses. Right now, there are none.

Additional funding would also allow more business and homeowners to add their Ring cameras to the Connect Memphis program linking the video to MPD’s Real Time Crime Center. 2,600 cameras are already registered. The goal is to get 10,000 onboard.

Chief Davis said the camera network helps solve crime.

”One of the most recent incidents that we’ve had a resolution and arrest in,” said Chief Davis. “We were able to utilize 88 different Ring cameras to identify a suspect and identify the vehicle to be able to make a significant arrest.”

”This saves time for our detectives,” added Deputy Chief Joe Oakley. “They don’t have to go out anymore to download footage, because most detectives spend one day out of their workweek collecting videos.”

Council Chairman Martavius Jones questioned spending this much money in an election year and also wondered if the money would be better spent opening up a crime lab in Memphis, instead of sending evidence off to the TBI lab in Jackson for testing.

”Let’s look at this very realistically,” Jones said to his fellow council members. “We will have a new mayor. We could very well have a new police director, so the question is: Do we want to make the down payment on a $55 million investment at this point?”

Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson said she’s critically aware of the call from some Memphis citizens to give MPD less money, not more.

”Nobody wants an increase in taxes,” said Johnson. “Nobody. And everybody wants to say the police are not doing anything, you need to cut their budget. You have people all over this city talking to me and I’m like, ‘Wow! What world are we living in?’ People need to understand where this money is going.”

MPD’s entire budget request for 2024 is $285 million, which represents more than a third of Mayor Jim Strickland’s total 2024 budget request of $792 million.

Chairman Jones told Action News 5 the council will vote on all things budget-related next Tuesday.

